Powell caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings.

Jones earned multiple targets for a second consecutive week in Bruce Ellington's (hamstring) absence. However, both Andy Jones and TJ Jones saw significantly more targets and snaps than him behind entrenched No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay, making Powell a risky fantasy options even in the deepest of leagues when the Lions reconvene for the team's Week 17 season finale against the Packers.