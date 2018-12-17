Lions' Brandon Powell: Catches three passes
Powell caught three passes for 11 yards during Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Bills.
In Bruce Ellington's (hamstring) absence, Andy Jones (45 snaps) and TJ Jones (36) saw much more playing time than Powell (12). While Powell saw just as much action in the passing game as either of them anyway, none of them were given the opportunities on offense to make game-breaking plays. It'll continue to be hard to trust any Lions wideout not named Kenny Golladay over the final two weeks of the 2018 season.
