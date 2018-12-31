Lions' Brandon Powell: Erupts for 103 receiving yards
Powell caught six of nine targets for 103 yards during Sunday's victory over the Packers.
Making his first career start in the absence of Kenny Golladay (chest), Powell made play after play en route to setting career highs across the board. The undrafted rookie picked a great time to make a name for himself, as the Lions now enter the offseason with two blue-chip assets at wideout (Golladay and Marvin Jones) but no established player to man the slot. Depending on how free agency and the 2019 NFL Draft shakes out, Powell could conceivably enter the training camp as one of the favorites to earn the gig.
