Lions' Brandon Powell: Getting involved on offense
Powell caught one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 34-22 loss to Chicago.
Unlike last week's game against the Vikings, Powell actually had a tangible role on offense and ultimately earned more targets than TJ Jones, who caught one of two passes for 12 yards on the day. However, Powell still isn't seeing the type of involvement that would warrant serious fantasy attention. With Bruce Ellington, who signed with Detroit earlier in the week, a significant threat to steal some of his playing time in the short term, it doesn't seem like that sentiment will change anytime soon.
