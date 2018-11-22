Lions' Brandon Powell: Inactive Thursday
Powell (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Powell appeared in three consecutive contests before being listed as a healthy scratch prior to Sunday's win over the Panthers, and he'll once again be held out as the Lions roll with Bruce Ellington, TJ Jones and Andy Jones behind Kenny Golladay.
