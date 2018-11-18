Powell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The Lions' trade of Golden Tate to the Eagles on Oct. 30 was expected to open up more opportunities for Powell, but the undrafted rookie out of Florida hasn't done much with his opportunities thus far. Though he dressed for each of the past three games, Powell was only targeted three times -- all in last week's 34-22 loss to the Bears -- across 26 offensive snaps. Powell also lost out on kick-return duties against Chicago and will now be excluded from the gameday lineup entirely in Week 11 with the newly signed Andy Jones taking his spot.

