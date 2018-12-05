Lions' Brandon Powell: Limited in practice Wednesday
Powell (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Powell has not seen the field since Week 10, and is still nursing a lingering calf issue. With Kenny Golladay (quadriceps) and Bruce Ellington (back) both managing injuries, Powell could see an uptick in offensive snaps if he's able to get healthy in time to play against the Cardinals on Sunday.
