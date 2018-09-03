Powell has secured a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.

Powell logged a league-high 16 receptions this preseason while averaging a league-high 15.7 yards per punt return. The diminutive receiver is unlikely to continue seeing significant offensive action given the talent Detroit has above him on the depth chart, but Powell could see time as a return man on special teams if anything happens to Jamal Agnew or Ameer Abdullah.

