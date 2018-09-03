Lions' Brandon Powell: Makes the team
Powell has secured a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.
Powell logged a league-high 16 receptions this preseason while averaging a league-high 15.7 yards per punt return. The diminutive receiver is unlikely to continue seeing significant offensive action given the talent Detroit has above him on the depth chart, but Powell could see time as a return man on special teams if anything happens to Jamal Agnew or Ameer Abdullah.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...