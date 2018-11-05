Lions' Brandon Powell: No offensive snaps despite Tate's departure
Powell did not log an offensive snap during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Minnesota.
With Golden Tate off to Philly, there was a chance the 5-foot-8 Powell could take on some sort of offensive responsibilities Sunday. However, TJ Jones ended up taking on the majority of Tate's vacated snaps, and fellow depth wideout Andy Jones was even given a couple of plays over Powell, who was used exclusively as the team's return specialist on both punts and kickoffs. Unless the Lions coaching staff suddenly starts giving him some opportunities to produce on offense sometime soon, Powell belongs far off the fantasy radar.
