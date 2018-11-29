Lions' Brandon Powell: Pops up on injury report
Powell (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Powell was not listed on Detroit's injury report to begin the week, so it remains to be seen where he picked up his calf injury. The undrafted rookie has been a healthy scratch for two straight games, and is unlikely to see a notable offensive role against the Rams on Sunday even if he's able to suit up.
More News
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Inactive Thursday•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Inactive with Ellington suiting up•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Getting involved on offense•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: No offensive snaps despite Tate's departure•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Could get regular slot work•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Used as punt returner in first career game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...