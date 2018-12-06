Lions' Brandon Powell: Practices in full
Powell (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Powell was limited in practice to begin the week, but now appears on track to suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday. The undrafted rookie has only caught one pass for six yards this season, but could be in line for notable targets Week 14 with Kenny Golladay (quadriceps) and Bruce Ellington (back) both nursing injuries.
