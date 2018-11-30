Lions' Brandon Powell: Ruled out Week 13
Powell (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Powell did not practice Friday, and will remain sidelined Week 13 as he manages an undisclosed calf injury. The undrafted rookie's lack of availability is unlikely to hamper Detroit's passing attack in any way, given that he has been a healthy scratch for two straight games.
