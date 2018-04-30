Lions' Brandon Powell: Signs with Detroit as UDFA

Powell, an undrafted free agent, has signed a contract with the Lions, Jake Winderman of ESPN Gainesville reports.

Powell (5-foot-9, 181 pounds) is a gritty receiver who led Florida with 42 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, ultimately finishing his Gators career 11th all-time in receptions. He's a long shot to make the Lions' final roster but still has a chance to win the No. 5 receiver job with an impressive performance in training camp.