Lions' Brandon Powell: Snags two passes in preseason opener
Powell caught two passes on two targets for 27 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.
The last time we saw Powell in a live game setting was in Week 17 of last season when he drew the start against the Packers and caught six of nine targets for 103 yards. While there weren't many bright spots Thursday for the Lions on a night they got beat 31-3, Powell at least made a couple of plays and looks to have picked up where he left off from last year. The No. 4 receiver job in Detroit appears to be wide open and no other pass catcher did much to distinguish himself.
More News
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Erupts for 103 receiving yards•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Catches one pass against Minnesota•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Catches three passes•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Absent from injury report•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Inactive Sunday•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Receives questionable tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...