Lions' Brandon Powell: Two passes in preseason opener
Powell caught both of his targets for 27 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.
The last time we saw Powell in a live game setting was in Week 17 of last season, when he drew the start against the Packers and caught six of nine targets for 103 yards. While there weren't many bright spots for the Lions on a night they got beat 31-3, Powell at least made a couple of plays and looks to have picked up where he left off from last year. The No. 4 receiver job in Detroit appears to be wide open in the wake of Jermaine Kearse's (leg) injury, and no other pass catcher did much to distinguish himself Thursday.
More News
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Erupts for 103 receiving yards•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Catches one pass against Minnesota•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Catches three passes•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Absent from injury report•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Inactive Sunday•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Receives questionable tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.