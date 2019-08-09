Powell caught both of his targets for 27 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.

The last time we saw Powell in a live game setting was in Week 17 of last season, when he drew the start against the Packers and caught six of nine targets for 103 yards. While there weren't many bright spots for the Lions on a night they got beat 31-3, Powell at least made a couple of plays and looks to have picked up where he left off from last year. The No. 4 receiver job in Detroit appears to be wide open in the wake of Jermaine Kearse's (leg) injury, and no other pass catcher did much to distinguish himself Thursday.