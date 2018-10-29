Powell gained eight yards on two punt returns during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.

Powell was active on game day for the first time in his young career but was only asked to field punts while Ameer Abdullah handled kickoff returns. It's possible the Lions will want to give him more chances in this capacity going forward in order to more fairly determine his effective off a larger sample size, and it's not out of the question for the 5-foot-8 speedster to get involved on offense, too. Powell is thus someone to keep an eye on in deep leagues, as he could be the next man up in the slot should the injury bug strike Golden Tate sometime down the line.