Powell has made a strong case this preseason to make the Lions' 53-man roster, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Powell leads the team with 15 catches for 99 yards, and he added an 80-yard punt return touchdown. When players make themselves useful in multiple facets of the game, it's hard to keep them off the roster. At 5-foot-8, 181 pounds, Powell is clearly undersized and would be used as a reserve slot receiver with special teams upside if he makes the team.