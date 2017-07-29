Thomas (undisclosed) was placed on the PUP list on Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas' absence thins out some of Detroit's depth along the interior of its offensive line for the start of training camp, but he will be eligible to come off the PUP list at any point during the preseason.

