Thomas (undisclosed) was removed from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Monday.

Thomas landed on the PUP list a little over a week ago, but it looks as if the Lions think they can find some use out of him earlier than expected. Had he remained on the list heading into the regular season, Thomas would have been ineligible until after Week 6.

