The Lions and Perriman agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Like father, like son. Upon joining the fifth team of his career, Perriman will move on to Detroit, where his father Brett spent most of his 10-year career. The younger Perriman has found life as a deep threat that past three seasons, ripping off 18.2 YPC and 11 touchdowns on his 82 receptions. There's a clear opening in the Lions' passing attack with all of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola moving on, so Perriman should be a regular target of Jared Goff in 2021.
