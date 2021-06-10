Perriman has been less consistent than Tyrell Williams in spring practices, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While it's too early in the offseason to come to hard conclusions, Perriman seems no higher than No. 2 on the depth chart entering training camp. A few young receivers on the depth chart below him, namely fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown and the second-year Quintez Cephus, seem to be making a push for higher slotting as well. However, at 6-foot-2 with blazing 4.24 speed, Perriman certainly has physical tools that no other wideout on the team, besides Williams, can approach. Should Perriman stay healthy this summer, it would be a surprise if he fell any lower on the depth chart.