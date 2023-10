Branch (ankle) said Thursday that he'll play against the Ravens this Sunday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Branch missed the past two games and was a limited practice participant both Wednesday and Thursday this week. He's listed as a safety on most fantasy sites but has taken a vast majority of his snaps as a slot corner and quickly become a fan favorite in Detroit. The rookie second-round pick has 25 tackles (21 solo), four pass defenses and a pick-six in four appearances.