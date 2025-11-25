Lions' Brian Branch: Back to full practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Branch (toe) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Branch has battled the toe issue for the past week but still played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in last Sunday's overtime win over the Giants. He's ready to go for Thursday's date with the Packers.
More News
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Estimated as limited Monday•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Solid performance in Week 12•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Good to go for Week 12•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Working through toe injury•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Posts six stops in Week 11 loss•