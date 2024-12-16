Branch recorded 15 total tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 48-42 loss to Buffalo.

Branch paced the team in takedowns, compiling a career-high 15 stops in the battle between two high-octane offenses. With Detroit's defense banged up, including the secondary, Branch found himself involved in countless plays Sunday. It's the second time this year that the safety reached double-digit tackles and he's now registered 85 total tackles (62 solo), 13 passes defensed, including four interceptions, and a forced fumble over 13 games in 2024.