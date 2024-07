The Lions activated Branch (lower leg) off the active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Branch had a clean-up surgery on his lower leg earlier in the offseason, but he's now passed his physical and is ready to return to the field. The 2023 second-round pick out of Alabama had a great rookie campaign, posting 74 total tackles and 13 passes defended, including three interceptions, and he's expected to remain one of Detroit's top defensive backs in 2024.