Branch recorded five tackles (four solo) during the Lions' 27-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Branch played all 48 defensive snaps and finished tied for fourth most in tackles for Detroit. He was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the first quarter after ripping off Tucker Kraft's helmet and tossing it to the sidelines. That penalty put the Packers in the red zone and led to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Kraft three plays later. Branch and the Lions will look to bounce back in Week 2 as they welcome in the Bears on Sunday.