Branch tallied six tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Detroit's win over the Bears on Sunday.

Branch had a dominant outing during Sunday's blowout win as he matched Terrion Arnold for the most solo tackles on the team in addition to recording one of Detroit's two sacks of Caleb Williams. Branch has now amassed 11 tackles (10 solo) across the first two games of the season and will look to add to those totals during the team's Week 3 matchup versus Baltimore.