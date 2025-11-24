Lions' Brian Branch: Estimated as limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Branch (toe) was limited on Monday's estimated practice report.
Branch dealt with some toe issues in practice last week but ultimately played all 82 defensive snaps in Sunday's overtime win over the Giants. He should be fine for Thursday's Thanksgiving bout with the Packers.
