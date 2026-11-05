Branch (concussion) was estimated as a limited participant on the Lions' official injury report Wednesday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Branch suffered a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Vikings, and now his status for Week 9 is in doubt. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before he'll be allowed to suit back up for game action, and his activity at practice Thursday and Friday could give some indication of any progress he makes ahead of Sunday's game at Miami.