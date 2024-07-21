Detroit placed Branch (lower leg) on its active/PUP list Sunday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Branch underwent an optional procedure during the offseason to clean up some damage to his ankle, and he's apparently still recovering from that as training camp gets underway. Coach Dan Campbell said in the spring that Branch would be ready to go in plenty of time for Week 1, but time is starting to run short on that.
More News
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Likely out until training camp•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Impressive rookie season•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Returns to game•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Departs Week 18 with wrist injury•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Has huge game at Minnesota•
-
Lions' Brian Branch: Focusing on nickel cornerback•