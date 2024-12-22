Branch (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Branch opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday due to a calf injury he likely picked up during the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Bills. He was able to log consecutive limited practices to end the week and has progressed enough in his recovery to play in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Branch has played every single defensive snap in three of the Lions' last five games, and over that span he has registered 34 tackles (24 solo) and one pass defense.