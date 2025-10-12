Lions' Brian Branch: Good to go against Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Branch (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Lions will be with both starting safeties in Branch and Kerby Joseph (knee) for Sunday's contest after the two of them were initially listed as questionable. Branch has 26 tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble through five regular-season games.
