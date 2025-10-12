default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Branch (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Lions will be with both starting safeties in Branch and Kerby Joseph (knee) for Sunday's contest after the two of them were initially listed as questionable. Branch has 26 tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble through five regular-season games.

More News