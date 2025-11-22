default-cbs-image
Branch (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Branch missed some practice time this week but should be all systems go against New York. Branch has produced 52 tackles (35 solo), including 2.5 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble across nine games, all starts, this season.

