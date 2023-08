Branch is expected to be the starter at nickel cornerback, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Branch has reportedly been so good that offseason acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson was moved to safety to accommodate getting both players on the field together as much as possible. In this role at Alabama last year, Branch racked up 90 tackles, 14 TFLs, three sacks, seven PBUs, and two interceptions over 13 games.