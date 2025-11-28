Branch compiled 10 tackles (seven solo) during Detroit's loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Branch had a strong outing despite the loss, as he led the team with a season-high 10 tackles. The 2023 second-round pick has logged 59 tackles (38 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 10 games this season and will look to keep producing in the Week 14 matchup versus the Cowboys.