Branch, who exited the game and was later carted to the locker room in the second half of Thursday's win over Dallas, is feared to have injured his Achilles, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Lions haven't yet released an official statement about Branch's injury, so for now his diagnosis and status remain uncertain. With that said, if he did indeed suffer an Achilles injury Thursday, the veteran safety could be looking at an extended absence. That would be a huge blow to a Detroit safety corps that was without Kerby Joseph (knee) on Thursday and that had Thomas Harper exit the victory in the first quarter due to a concussion.