Branch (toe) was a limited participant at practice Monday.

Branch was once again present on the injury report Monday as he continues to battle a toe injury over the last couple weeks. The safety was able to register 10 total tackles (seven solo) and two passes defensed while playing 95 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps in the team's 34-27 loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving, so he's likely on track to play again Thursday against Dallas. Branch will have two more chances to log a full practice before taking on the Cowboys.