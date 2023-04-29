The Lions selected Branch in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 45th overall.

It's a light class in terms of safety prospects, but Branch clearly stands above the rest. The Alabama product was used all over the field in Tuscaloosa and chipped in 90 tackles to go with nine pass breakups in 2022 to bring his career total to 27 in three years. Branch is light for a safety at 190 pounds, but the tenacity he plays with suggests that he'll be able to hold up and bring ball carriers to the ground. Look for Branch to primarily play nickel corner but also put in time at safety, especially if Tracy Walker (Achilles) is sidelined to start the year.