Branch (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com report.

Branch's absence will mark his second straight after being carted off the field in the Lions' Week 4 win over the Packers. Detroit did not opt to place him on injured reserve, so that indicates they still do not think he will be out much longer. His absence against the Bucs could lead to more opportunities for Will Harris and Ifeatu Melifonwu as depth options at safety.