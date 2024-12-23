Branch recorded 12 total tackles (10 solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

The second-year pro from Alabama returned to his usual starting spot of slot corner for the first time this season with Ifeatu Melifonwu making his 2024 debut and returning from injured reserve in Week 16. Branch has now logged back-to-back games of 12 or more tackles, accumulating 26 stops and two passes defended during that span. He's responsible for five turnovers (four interceptions and one forced fumble) this season and is expected to continue making plays in the Week 17 matchup against the 49ers.