The Lions placed Branch (Achilles) on the reserve/PUP list Sunday, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Branch spent the entirety of training camp on the reserve/PUP list, enabling the safety to be placed on the list to begin the regular season. The 24-year-old will now be required to miss the first four weeks of the season at least before he can return to the Lions' active roster. With fellow safety Kerby Joseph (knee) also on the reserve/PUP list, the tandem of Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark will likely start the season in the Lions' secondary.