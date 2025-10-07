default-cbs-image
Branch finished with four tackles (one solo) Sunday in a 37-24 victory versus Cincinnati.

Branch briefly left the game due to a leg injury in the third quarter, but he was able to return on the same Bengals possession. His four stops were a season low, but he's been consistent with between four and six tackles in each of his five games so far this season.

