Branch totaled six tackles (four solo) during the Lions' 16-9 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Branch played all but one of the Lions' 72 defensive snaps Sunday, and he finished in a three-way tie for the second most tackles on the team behind Jack Campbell (15). Branch has registered at least six tackles in each of the Lions' three games since the Week 8 bye and is up to 52 tackles (35 solo), including 2.5 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble across nine regular-season games.