Branch (calf) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Branch didn't practice Wednesday, but he was able to participate in a limited fashion Thursday. That bodes well for his chance of suiting up Sunday versus Chicago, though the second-year safety could still head into the weekend with an injury designation, especially if he doesn't log a full practice Friday. Branch is coming off a big game Week 15 against Buffalo, as he logged a career-high 14 tackles in a six-point loss.
