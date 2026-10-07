Branch (Achilles) had his 21-day practice window opened by the Lions on Sunday, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

Branch was limited in Wednesday's practice, but it was an encouraging sign to see the fourth-year pro back on the field following a lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles that he sustained in early December of 2025. The Lions' secondary has been one of the worst in the league this season, and while Branch's return would be a significant upgrade to the unit, he'll likely need to log multiple full practices before being activated from the reserve/PUP list. While unlikely, Branch's first opportunity to make his 2026 debut is Sunday against the Cardinals.