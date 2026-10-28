Branch recorded four tackles (one solo) and an interception during Sunday's 20-17 win over Green Bay.

Branch was given the green light to play Sunday in what was his first game since he tore his Achilles in Week 14 of the 2025 season. He was on the field for 45 of the Lions' 67 defensive snaps (67.2 percent), and his return was highlighted by his interception off of Jordan Love early in the fourth quarter. Having Branch back in the fold significantly boosts the Lions' secondary, especially since the defense ranks dead last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (291.8). Detroit will stay home for Week 8 to host Minnesota in another NFC North tilt.