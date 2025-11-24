Branch tallied seven total tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 34-27 overtime win over the Giants.

The third-year pro from Alabama tied Amik Robertson for the second-most tackles on the Lions defense during Sunday's win, trailing Jack Campbell's 11-stop performance. Branch has appeared in 10 games for the Lions this season, recording 59 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and six passes defensed. He's expected to remain one of the team's top defensive playmakers in the Week 13 matchup against the Packers.