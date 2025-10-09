default-cbs-image
Branch (ankle) remained limited in Thursday's practice.

Branch briefly left last Sunday's win over the Bengals and has now logged back-to-back limited practices to open preparation for Week 6. Across five games this season, Branch has posted 26 tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass breakups on 97 percent of the defensive snaps.

