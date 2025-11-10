Branch recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Branch led the team in stops, and he was able to get to Marcus Mariota twice in the contest, logging a full sack in the first quarter before combining with defensive tackle Roy Lopez to sack the quarterback in the third. The safety is now up to 46 total tackles (31 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also compiling five passes defensed and a forced fumble over eight games this year.