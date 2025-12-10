Branch (Achilles) has a recovery timetable of 8-12 months after undergoing a successful surgery to address the torn Achilles he suffered Dec. 4 against the Cowboys, coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.

Branch has a high likelihood of missing at least some of the 2026 season due to this injury. Daniel Thomas will likely assume the starting strong safety role for the remainder of the 2025 season in Branch's absence.